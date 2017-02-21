Welcome back! Hoboken All Star Music Jam returns for third year
Summer 16 will be one of the bands playing at this year's All Star Music Jam in Hoboken Four years ago, when musicians thought up the idea of doing a fundraiser to help the Elks Special Needs Fund in Hoboken, some thought about getting members of the old high school band back together. "But when we put it out on social media, we really didn't get a big response," said James Marnell, who among other things, plays trumpet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|14 hr
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC