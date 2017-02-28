Water main break causes sinkhole in Hoboken
A sinkhole opened as a result of a water main break at Fifth Street and Willow Avenue in Hoboken this morning. Water main break causes sinkhole in Hoboken A sinkhole opened as a result of a water main break at Fifth Street and Willow Avenue in Hoboken this morning.
