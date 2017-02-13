Warrant issued for third suspect in murder of Adrian Rivera of Hoboken

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced Sunday Feb. 12 that an arrest warrant has been issued for the third suspect for the murder of Hoboken resident Adrian Rivera. Rivera, age 18, was killed in his home at 300 Marshall Dr. on the afternoon of Jan. 24. According to a press release the Hudson County Prosecutor's office is has charged 18 year old Jersey City resident Keyshaun Wiggins with murder, two county of felony murder, armed robbery, armed burglary, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm and hindering apprehension.

