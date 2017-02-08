To-do list for the P.A.: Build new Lincoln Tunnel tube, cut port pollution
Among the concerns and suggestions they raised at the final hearing in Jersey City included building a fourth tube of the Lincoln Tunnel, worries about traffic on local streets when the tunnel Helix is rebuilt and why no money was allocated to fight pollution choking neighborhoods in Newark. Traffic from a project to rebuild the "Helix" between the Lincoln Tunnel and Route 495 are among concerns that Hoboken residents have, said Councilwoman Tiffanie Fisher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey Corruption
|8 hr
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|18 hr
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|19 hr
|Joe D
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Tue
|SnowFlake
|4
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|Liz
|31
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC