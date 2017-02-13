Third suspect wanted in Hoboken homicide A Jersey City man faces charges related to a Hoboken killing that took place late last month. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kBTyyu An arrest warrant was issued for Keyshaun Wiggins, 18, in connection with the Jan. 24 slaying of Adrian Rivera, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

