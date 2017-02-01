During the run of The Mile Square Theatre's "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," you'll can also see The Perspicacious Pencil Art Show, which celebrates the richness of colored pencils and wax pastels on paper. You'll also have the opportunity to learn more about the children's book "A Definite Probability," which is also by the artist, Tom Schwartz who lives here in Hoboken.

