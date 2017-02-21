Teen wanted in Hoboken shooting death is back in N.J.
KEARNY -- The 18-year-old arrested in Massachusetts Friday on a murder warrant in the Jan. 24 fatal shooting of Hoboken teen is back in New Jersey, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said. Keyshaun Wiggins, 18, of Jersey City, was placed in the Essex County Correctional Center in Kearny on Wednesday night, when arrive back in New Jersey from Springfield, Mass., transported by Hudson County Sheriff's officers, Worrall said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|14 hr
|NO JUSTICE
|3
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC