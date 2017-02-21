Teen wanted in Hoboken shooting death...

Teen wanted in Hoboken shooting death is back in N.J.

KEARNY -- The 18-year-old arrested in Massachusetts Friday on a murder warrant in the Jan. 24 fatal shooting of Hoboken teen is back in New Jersey, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said. Keyshaun Wiggins, 18, of Jersey City, was placed in the Essex County Correctional Center in Kearny on Wednesday night, when arrive back in New Jersey from Springfield, Mass., transported by Hudson County Sheriff's officers, Worrall said.

