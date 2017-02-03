Superior Court rules against Hoboken on Monarch development; city will appeal
The Appellate Division of the Superior Court of New Jersey on Friday ruled against the city of Hoboken's request for a hearing from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection regarding the Monarch development project on the northern waterfront. Among other reasons, the court stated that "post-Superstorm Sandy changes to the [DEP's] regulations and the city's ordinances did not constitute "good cause" to revoke the [waterfront development permit] issued to Shipyard" by the DEP in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
