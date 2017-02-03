Superior Court rules against Hoboken ...

Superior Court rules against Hoboken on Monarch development; city will appeal

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

The Appellate Division of the Superior Court of New Jersey on Friday ruled against the city of Hoboken's request for a hearing from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection regarding the Monarch development project on the northern waterfront. Among other reasons, the court stated that "post-Superstorm Sandy changes to the [DEP's] regulations and the city's ordinances did not constitute "good cause" to revoke the [waterfront development permit] issued to Shipyard" by the DEP in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 31 Major 2
Ticketeers on streets Jan 27 JimBev96 1
Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06) Jan 27 crysw2003 27
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Jan 26 bcldnj 30
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC