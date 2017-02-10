Setback in city's fight against Monarch developmentContinued appeal...

Setback in city's fight against Monar...

The Zimmer administration's long battle against the Monarch development on the north waterfront appears headed to the state Supreme Court after a recent ruling, potentially costing the city an additional $1 million in legal fees. Mayor Dawn Zimmer said last week that she is still open to trying to reach a settlement in the matter if "acceptable terms" are met.

