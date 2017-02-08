Separate hearings set for men charged...

Separate hearings set for men charged in Hoboken homicide, West New York standoff

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Khalif Geiger, left, and Emmanuel Hernandez, right, are due back in court for detention hearing Thursday. (Photos by Jessica Remo JERSEY CITY -- Detention hearings will be held Thursday for a man charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old in Hoboken last month, and for a military veteran accused of staging a 12-hour standoff with police over the weekend in West New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey Corruption 10 hr Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member 19 hr discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting 21 hr Joe D 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Tue SnowFlake 4
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Feb 6 Pay the Phart 17
George E. Norcross Feb 6 Election Fraud 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Feb 5 Liz 31
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Hudson County was issued at February 09 at 11:57AM EST

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC