Separate hearings set for men charged in Hoboken homicide, West New York standoff
Khalif Geiger, left, and Emmanuel Hernandez, right, are due back in court for detention hearing Thursday. (Photos by Jessica Remo JERSEY CITY -- Detention hearings will be held Thursday for a man charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old in Hoboken last month, and for a military veteran accused of staging a 12-hour standoff with police over the weekend in West New York.
