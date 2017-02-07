See award winners at Black Maria Film Festival opening Saturday in Hoboken

Thomas Edison's Black Maria movie studio rotated on a round platform and had a roof that lifted to maximize sun exposure for filming. The Black Maria Film Festival is back for its 36th season, opening Saturday night, Feb. 11, in Hoboken at the Hoboken Historical Museum, 1301 Hudson St. Festival director Jane Steuerwald will introduce the selection of award-winning films to be screened, and filmmakers will be present for a Q & A. The program begins at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and tickets are $10 at the door.

