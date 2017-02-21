School districts clamor for more aid, others warn against cuts in funding debate

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop urged a bipartisan Senate committee to more thoughtfully forge ahead with changing how public schools are funded, arguing current proposals are vague and threaten to help affluent areas "at the expense of the most needy children." (Karen Yi NEWARK -- The ongoing debate over how to fairly -- and equitably -- fund public schools prompted disagreements Wednesday between two Democrats who once were considered contenders for the gubernatorial race.

