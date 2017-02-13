Review: Phoenix Theatre offers loyal ...

Review: Phoenix Theatre offers loyal fans a poignant look at love for Valentine's Day

Joe DiPietro's The Last Romance about two people looking for love in their later years is The Phoenix Theatre's choice for Valentine's Day. Before I sat down and settled myself into The Phoenix Theatre's cozy space for Friday night's opening of The Last Romance - and not having read the script written by Joe DiPietro - I wasn't sure if it was the dame or the dog that drew Ralph to Carol in their late-blooming love for one another.

