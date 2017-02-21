Religion Notes

SATURDAY JERSEY CITY Chosen Generation Ministerial Alliance INC., "Hidden Figures," luncheon honoring Jersey City's African American Heroes, keynote speaker Executive Pastor Wenda Harris of Macedonia Redeemed Pentecostal Church. For information, contact: Joseph D. McDonald, 20)-710-0134 or Quanny Nelson, 20)-668-7219, noon, Porter Memorial Church of God in Christ, 677 Ocean Ave. $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

