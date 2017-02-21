Pollution police on patrol in North J...

Pollution police on patrol in North Jersey waters

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NorthJersey.com

Pollution police on patrol in North Jersey waters DEP officials use fleet of hand-me-down boats to cruise along river banks looking for signs of trouble. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lp9PaU Richard Paull, chief of the DEP water enforcement's northern bureau, scans the shoreline north of the George Washington Bridge during a routine patrol Feb. 15. When an alarming chemical odor was detected near a drinking water intake pipe on the Passaic River a few years ago, the water utility considered shutting down the intake, which provides drinking water to hundreds of thousands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Feb 6 Pay the Phart 17
George E. Norcross Feb 6 Election Fraud 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Feb 5 Liz 31
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,599 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC