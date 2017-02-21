Pollution police on patrol in North Jersey waters DEP officials use fleet of hand-me-down boats to cruise along river banks looking for signs of trouble. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lp9PaU Richard Paull, chief of the DEP water enforcement's northern bureau, scans the shoreline north of the George Washington Bridge during a routine patrol Feb. 15. When an alarming chemical odor was detected near a drinking water intake pipe on the Passaic River a few years ago, the water utility considered shutting down the intake, which provides drinking water to hundreds of thousands.

