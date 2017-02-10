Police: Hoboken teen shooting victim was childhood friend of attackers; 3 lbs. of pot found in apt.

At a community meeting with the police chief and county prosecutor in the Hoboken Housing Authority projects on Monday, the prosecutor revealed more details in the Jan. 24 shooting death of 18-year-old Adrian Rivera. "We found over three pounds of marijuana, which is certainly more than I would anticipate anyone would have for their own personal consumption, and we found over $13,000 in cash," said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.