Police: Hoboken teen shooting victim ...

Police: Hoboken teen shooting victim was childhood friend of attackers; 3 lbs. of pot found in apt.

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

At a community meeting with the police chief and county prosecutor in the Hoboken Housing Authority projects on Monday, the prosecutor revealed more details in the Jan. 24 shooting death of 18-year-old Adrian Rivera. "We found over three pounds of marijuana, which is certainly more than I would anticipate anyone would have for their own personal consumption, and we found over $13,000 in cash," said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Feb 6 Pay the Phart 17
George E. Norcross Feb 6 Election Fraud 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Feb 5 Liz 31
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,779,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC