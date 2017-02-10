Police: Hoboken teen shooting victim was childhood friend of attackers; 3 lbs. of pot found in apt.
At a community meeting with the police chief and county prosecutor in the Hoboken Housing Authority projects on Monday, the prosecutor revealed more details in the Jan. 24 shooting death of 18-year-old Adrian Rivera. "We found over three pounds of marijuana, which is certainly more than I would anticipate anyone would have for their own personal consumption, and we found over $13,000 in cash," said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|Liz
|31
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC