Officials, developers break ground on '19 East' project
City officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for "19 East" -- a six-story building between 21st and 19th streets off Broadway that is expected to open in 2018. Mayor Jimmy Davis, City Council members and various associates of the project -- including officials from Collingswood-based developer Ingerman -- braved the cold winds Monday afternoon to announce the start of the new Bayonne residential project.
