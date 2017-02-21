Nova Scotia-raised chef Seadon Shouse brings tastes of Halifax to New Jersey
The executive chef of the trendy Hoboken eatery grew up in Eagle Head, - just north of Liverpool - so he's passionate about sharing Maritime-inspired dishes with his diners. Shouse lived in Eagle Head until his parents divorced when he was 12 and he moved with his mother to Summerville.
