NJ Transit trains delayed by switch problems
NJ Transit said Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley, and Midtown Direct trains are still delayed by 30 minutes as of 8:15 a.m.. Private buses and PATH trains, as well as NJ Transit buses will accept train tickets at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street in Manhattan.
