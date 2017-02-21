NJ Transit delayed by fire near Hudso...

NJ Transit delayed by fire near Hudson County bridge

5 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

NJ Transit service on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Raritan Valley Line and the Midtown Direct was suspended for about a half-hour and was restored by 10:30 a.m. with a 45 minute delay. NJ Transit referred a call about the fire to Amtrak, which operates the bridge.

