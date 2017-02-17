New theater production comes to Hoboken
Theatre Collective @ The Hudson School, an ensemble of teaching artists that create theater pieces for the Hudson School and Hudson County communities, in collaboration with Little City Books, will soon debut its first production "A Walk in the Woods." "A Walk in the Woods" by Lee Blessing is about an American and Soviet arms negotiator who meet in Switzerland to hash out cold war weapons reductions.
