Monday night meeting at Hoboken public housing complex called in wake of fatal shooting

HOBOKEN -- In the wake of last week's fatal shooting , Hoboken residents are invited to a safety meeting at the Andrew Jackson Gardens public housing complex on Monday night at 7 p.m. The meeting was called by Mayor Dawn Zimmer, and will include Housing Authority Executive Director Mark Recko, Hoboken Police Chief Kenneth Ferrante, and representatives of the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office. It will be held in the Jackson Gardens community room at 221 Jackson St. The Jan. 24 shooting death of Adrian Rivera in his family's third-floor apartment at Jackson Gardens highlighted safety concern among residents of the sprawling brick village of income-restricted apartments run by the housing authority.

