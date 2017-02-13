Mile Square Theatre to Present Sarah Weber Gallo's the Magic Hour
Mile Square Theatre , Hudson County's premiere professional theatre company, presents Sarah Weber Gallo/dancetheatre's The Magic Hour from March 2 to March 5, 2017. Performances will be held at the Mile Square Theatre located at 1400 Clinton Street in Hoboken, NJ.
