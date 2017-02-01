Journal Entries

St. Joseph School collecting box tops A Jersey City elementary school wants your box tops! The students at St. Joseph Catholic School are collecting box tops from a variety of products as part of the Box Tops for Education program, an initiative launched by General Mills in 1996 that helps support students and schools across the country. The St. Joseph students are hoping to collect 200,000 box tops -- 20 times the number of tops the school usually sets out to collect.

