Jersey City woman charged with stabbi...

Jersey City woman charged with stabbing man in neck with umbrella after alleged burglary...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Barbara Laluz appears in court in Jersey City yesterday, Feb. 27, 2017, on charges including burglary, theft and extortion. JERSEY CITY - A Jersey City woman charged with burglary, theft and extortion Saturday in a Hoboken incident was already under indictment in an attack in which a man was stabbed in the neck with an umbrella in Jersey City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Feb 6 Pay the Phart 17
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC