Jersey City woman charged with stabbing man in neck with umbrella after alleged burglary...
Barbara Laluz appears in court in Jersey City yesterday, Feb. 27, 2017, on charges including burglary, theft and extortion. JERSEY CITY - A Jersey City woman charged with burglary, theft and extortion Saturday in a Hoboken incident was already under indictment in an attack in which a man was stabbed in the neck with an umbrella in Jersey City.
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
