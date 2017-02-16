Jersey City man ordered held in Hobok...

Jersey City man ordered held in Hoboken fatal shooting

HOBOKEN -- A 20-year-old Jersey City man was ordered held Tuesday pending presentation of murder charges to a grand jury in last month's fatal shooting of a Hoboken teenager. Geiger is one of three suspects in the death of 18-year-old Adrian Rivera in his family's apartment at the Andrew Jackson Gardens public housing complex.

