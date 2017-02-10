Hudson digs out from snowstorm

Few cars braved the steep streets of Jersey City's Western Slope yesterday morning and the sound of shovels was absent as most people seemed resigned to stay put and leave their cars parked as Winter Storm Niko blanketed the area in snow. At the corner of Liberty Avenue and North Street Jaimeen Patel opened the Smart Sai Deli at 7 a.m. as usual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.