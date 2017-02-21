How to apply for new affordable housi...

How to apply for new affordable housing City anticipates 115 more units in spring

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

The city of Hoboken has announced that 115 affordable housing units will soon be available for those who qualify. A 2012 affordable housing ordinance requires new developments in town with certain specifications to make 10 percent of their dwellings affordable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Sat Simandle Crooked 4
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Feb 6 Pay the Phart 17
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,992 • Total comments across all topics: 279,165,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC