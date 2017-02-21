How to apply for new affordable housing City anticipates 115 more units in spring
The city of Hoboken has announced that 115 affordable housing units will soon be available for those who qualify. A 2012 affordable housing ordinance requires new developments in town with certain specifications to make 10 percent of their dwellings affordable.
