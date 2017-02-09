Hoboken warns shovel sidewalks and don't park on snow routes
HOBOKEN -- The City of Hoboken is reminding property owners to shovel their sidewalk within six hours of the storm's end, of face fines. The city also advised residents that cars parked on streets marked as emergency snow routes, which now include Observer Highway, will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.
