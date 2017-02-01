Hoboken to take final vote on aquiring Academy Bus property for park

HOBOKEN -- The City Council is scheduled for a final vote Wednesday night authorizing Mayor Dawn Zimmer to acquire nearly an acre of vacant land owned by Academy Bus , by eminent domain if necessary, to double the size of Southwest Park. The vote is on the agenda for the council's regular 7 p.m. meeting at City Hall, two weeks after an 8-0 preliminary vote authorizing the acquisition.

