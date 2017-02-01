Hoboken resolution would urge state A...

Hoboken resolution would urge state AG to oppose Trump travel ban

HOBOKEN -- The Hoboken City Council on Wednesday is set to vote on a resolution urging New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino to join counterparts from other states in opposing President Donald Trump's anti-terror travel ban . "It's important for the Garden State to be on the right side of history on this issue," said Councilman Ravinder Bhalla, who introduced the measure, now on the agenda for Wednesday's 7 p.m. council meeting at City Hall.

