Hoboken resolution would urge state AG to oppose Trump travel ban

HOBOKEN -- The Hoboken City Council on Wednesday is set to vote on a resolution urging New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino to join counterparts from other states in opposing President Donald Trump's anti-terror travel ban . "It's important for the Garden State to be on the right side of history on this issue," said Councilman Ravinder Bhalla, who introduced the measure, now on the agenda for Wednesday's 7 p.m. council meeting at City Hall.

