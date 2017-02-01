Hoboken Police Department will hold "...

Hoboken Police Department will hold "Coffee With a Cop" Feb. 6

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

The Hoboken Police Department will host its 5th "Coffee with a Cop" Monday, Feb. 6 at Black Rail Coffee at 9th and Jackson Streets from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Coffee with a Cop aims to bring police officers and the community members they serve together - over coffee - to discuss issues, learn more about each other, and strengthen community ties. In attendance at the meeting will be Chief Ken Ferrante, Captain Tory Pasculli, Lieutenant Scott Hochstadter, Detective Sergeant Jonathan Mecka, and Officer Charles Kucz, along with Mayor Dawn Zimmer, and Councilman Michael Russo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Tue Major 2
Ticketeers on streets Jan 27 JimBev96 1
Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06) Jan 27 crysw2003 27
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Jan 26 bcldnj 30
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,861 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC