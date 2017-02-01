Hoboken Police Department will hold "Coffee With a Cop" Feb. 6
The Hoboken Police Department will host its 5th "Coffee with a Cop" Monday, Feb. 6 at Black Rail Coffee at 9th and Jackson Streets from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Coffee with a Cop aims to bring police officers and the community members they serve together - over coffee - to discuss issues, learn more about each other, and strengthen community ties. In attendance at the meeting will be Chief Ken Ferrante, Captain Tory Pasculli, Lieutenant Scott Hochstadter, Detective Sergeant Jonathan Mecka, and Officer Charles Kucz, along with Mayor Dawn Zimmer, and Councilman Michael Russo.
