Hoboken official announces she's running for governor of New Jersey

Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Hudson Reporter

According to a press release, the chair of the Hoboken Housing Authority and founder of political group New Jersey Awakens, Dana Wefer, has announced her candidacy for governor. Even though Wefer is a lifelong Democrat and founder of Hoboken's Democratic Social Club, she'll be running as a Republican.

