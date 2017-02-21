Hoboken murder suspect heading back to N.J., Massachusetts authorities say
An 18-year-old Jersey City resident arrested in Massachusetts last week in the Jan. 24 fatal shooting of a Hoboken teen will be sent back to New Jersey on Wednesday, said the district attorney's office in Hampden County, Mass. Authorities said the U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Keyshaun Wiggins without incident at the home of a girlfriend in Springfield, Mass., where he was found sleeping just after 9 a.m. on Friday.
