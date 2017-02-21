Hoboken Green Team is seeking vendors for green fair
The City of Hoboken Green Team will host the sixth Annual Green Fair on Saturday, June 3. The annual fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Church Square Park at the corner of Fourth and Garden streets, and will feature live music and organic food vendors. The fair is intended to introduce sustainable lifestyle choices to the community, raise awareness regarding environmental issues, and demonstrate how consumers can reduce their impact on the earth by selecting sustainable, eco-friendly products and services.
