Hoboken Food Crawl: Mutz, lobster, chicken wings and more
Hoboken Food Crawl: Mutz, lobster, chicken wings and more We go way beyond beer and pizza in this young, bustling city. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2mbAmvL Northjersey.com food editor Esther Davidowitz and food-lover and Hoboken resident Michael Sinatra eat at four restaurants in Hoboken, NJ, ranging from Cuban to chicken wings to the best "mutz" in town.
