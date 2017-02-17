Hoboken felon facing up to 20 years f...

Hoboken felon facing up to 20 years for heroin, cocaine convictions

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

A 35-year-old Hoboken man convicted on heroin and cocaine charges will face up to 20 years in prison because of his criminal record. Phillip Steed last week was convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute near a school and near public property, possession of heroin and cocaine, resisting arrest and throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer, Hudson County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Raymond Worrall said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Feb 6 Pay the Phart 17
George E. Norcross Feb 6 Election Fraud 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Feb 5 Liz 31
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,008,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC