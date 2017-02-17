Hoboken felon facing up to 20 years for heroin, cocaine convictions
A 35-year-old Hoboken man convicted on heroin and cocaine charges will face up to 20 years in prison because of his criminal record. Phillip Steed last week was convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute near a school and near public property, possession of heroin and cocaine, resisting arrest and throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer, Hudson County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Raymond Worrall said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|Liz
|31
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC