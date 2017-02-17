Hoboken felon facing up to 20 years for heroin, cocaine convictions

A 35-year-old Hoboken man convicted on heroin and cocaine charges will face up to 20 years in prison because of his criminal record. Phillip Steed last week was convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute near a school and near public property, possession of heroin and cocaine, resisting arrest and throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer, Hudson County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Raymond Worrall said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.