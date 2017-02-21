Hoboken building acquired for $77 million
Advance Realty, developer of The Harlow and sponsor of the winter village under the 14th Street Viaduct, acquired nearby property The Metropolitan for $77 million last week. The Metropolitan, a residential and retail property at 1300 Clinton St., comprises two parallel, five-story apartment buildings with ground-floor retail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|22 hr
|Wondering
|2
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC