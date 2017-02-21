Fundraiser to fight kids' cancer at Hoboken pub March 11
The St. Baldrick's Foundation will host fundraising event "Brave the Save" to fight kids cancer on Saturday, March 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Mulligan's Pub, 159 First St. Hoboken barber-coordinator, Nicole Appice Davis, returns this year to shave the heads of sponsored shavees who wish to show solidarity with kids and their families facing their cancer battles. "It's a cause that brings everybody together," said event coordinator Jim O'Brien, of Hoboken who will "brave the shave" for the seventh time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Thu
|NO JUSTICE
|3
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC