Fundraiser to fight kids' cancer at H...

Fundraiser to fight kids' cancer at Hoboken pub March 11

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

The St. Baldrick's Foundation will host fundraising event "Brave the Save" to fight kids cancer on Saturday, March 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Mulligan's Pub, 159 First St. Hoboken barber-coordinator, Nicole Appice Davis, returns this year to shave the heads of sponsored shavees who wish to show solidarity with kids and their families facing their cancer battles. "It's a cause that brings everybody together," said event coordinator Jim O'Brien, of Hoboken who will "brave the shave" for the seventh time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Thu NO JUSTICE 3
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Feb 6 Pay the Phart 17
George E. Norcross Feb 6 Election Fraud 2
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC