Fundraiser to fight kids' cancer at Hoboken pub March 11

The St. Baldrick's Foundation will host fundraising event "Brave the Save" to fight kids cancer on Saturday, March 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Mulligan's Pub, 159 First St. Hoboken barber-coordinator, Nicole Appice Davis, returns this year to shave the heads of sponsored shavees who wish to show solidarity with kids and their families facing their cancer battles. "It's a cause that brings everybody together," said event coordinator Jim O'Brien, of Hoboken who will "brave the shave" for the seventh time.

