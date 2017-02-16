Find some 'Love' at Hoboken's hob'art gallery
The show is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. Participating artists include Jean Paul Picard, Rich Roberts, Katy Duffy McGeehin, Leslie Rubman, Don Sichler, Meredeth Turshen, Miriam Untoria, Ibou Ndoye, and Liz Cohen. Turshen, Rubman, Cohen, Untoria, and Ndoye use deep and vibrant colors to express the highs and lows of love, according to the hob'art website.
