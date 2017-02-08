Do you want to build a snowman? Schoo...

Do you want to build a snowman? Schools closed in Hudson County; buses running; 8 in. expected

Read more: The Hudson Reporter

Due to a winter storm that may drop up to 8 inches of snow on Hudson County today , schools in the area are closed. Public schools in Bayonne, Gutenberg, Hoboken, Jersey City, Secaucus, Union City, West New York, Weehawken, and North Bergen are closed, including the county high school, the Hudson County Schools of Technology.

