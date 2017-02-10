Did you miss these stories over the w...

Did you miss these stories over the weekend?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

In Jersey City, in a room nearly as long as a football field, Mayor Steven Fulop kicked off a marathon series of speeches that in total are meant to serve as his State of the City address for 2017. "Although required by law to give a state of the city address, Mayor Fulop decided to do one in every ward this year," said At-Large Councilwoman Joyce Waterman, introducing the mayor at the first of six events on Feb. 7. Holding the first in the Mary McLeod Bethune Center on Martin Luther King Drive, Fulop came to the heart of the poorest and most troubled section of the city - Ward F. This section of town, which runs from Liberty State Park into the center of the city, is plagued with violence and poverty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Feb 6 Pay the Phart 17
George E. Norcross Feb 6 Election Fraud 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Feb 5 Liz 31
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 278,825,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC