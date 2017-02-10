Did you miss these stories over the weekend?

In Jersey City, in a room nearly as long as a football field, Mayor Steven Fulop kicked off a marathon series of speeches that in total are meant to serve as his State of the City address for 2017. "Although required by law to give a state of the city address, Mayor Fulop decided to do one in every ward this year," said At-Large Councilwoman Joyce Waterman, introducing the mayor at the first of six events on Feb. 7. Holding the first in the Mary McLeod Bethune Center on Martin Luther King Drive, Fulop came to the heart of the poorest and most troubled section of the city - Ward F. This section of town, which runs from Liberty State Park into the center of the city, is plagued with violence and poverty.

