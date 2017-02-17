Did you miss these stories from Bayonne?

The city council this week will vote on two controversial matters - the $2.5 million purchase of Holy Family and a 25-year tax abatement for a 10-story,mixed-use building set for development at Broadway and 46th Street - the site of the former Resnick's Hardware. City officials confirmed a special arrangement between the City and the developer that will mitigate what is most disliked about abatements: they do not contribute to the school district.

