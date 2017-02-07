Court rules against Hoboken on Monarch waterfront project
HOBOKEN -- The protracted legal battle involving the Monarch condominium project on the Hoboken waterfront is heating up yet again, with an appellate panel's ruling in favor of the developer and against the city and nearby condo owners. Mayor Dawn Zimmer, who says the project is unwise in light of Hurricane Sandy's storm surge in late 2012, vowed to appeal the ruling to the State Supreme Court, and to keep fighting a permit granted in 2011 by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for the Monarch project's two 11-story condo towers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|17 hr
|SnowFlake
|4
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Pay the Phart
|17
|George E. Norcross
|Mon
|Election Fraud
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Liz
|31
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 31
|Major
|2
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC