Court rules against Hoboken on Monarch waterfront project

HOBOKEN -- The protracted legal battle involving the Monarch condominium project on the Hoboken waterfront is heating up yet again, with an appellate panel's ruling in favor of the developer and against the city and nearby condo owners. Mayor Dawn Zimmer, who says the project is unwise in light of Hurricane Sandy's storm surge in late 2012, vowed to appeal the ruling to the State Supreme Court, and to keep fighting a permit granted in 2011 by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for the Monarch project's two 11-story condo towers.

