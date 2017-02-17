Corrections officer accused of stealing from her union tops Week in Crime
A corrections officer who served as treasurer of her union allegedly stole money from the organization. Meanwhile, police are seeking the public's help to find the third man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Hoboken last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|Liz
|31
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC