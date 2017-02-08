Concert will raise funds for Hoboken ...

Concert will raise funds for Hoboken writer and volunteer Jack Silbert

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

A benefit for local musician Jack Silbert will take place at Monty Hall, 43 Montgomery St. Jersey City, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. and admission is $10. The concert will raise funds for Silbert, a well-known supporter of local musicians and a volunteer for many local groups, who fell ill last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey Corruption 10 hr Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member 19 hr discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting 21 hr Joe D 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Tue SnowFlake 4
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Feb 6 Pay the Phart 17
George E. Norcross Feb 6 Election Fraud 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Feb 5 Liz 31
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Hudson County was issued at February 09 at 11:57AM EST

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC