Concert will raise funds for Hoboken writer and volunteer Jack Silbert
A benefit for local musician Jack Silbert will take place at Monty Hall, 43 Montgomery St. Jersey City, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. and admission is $10. The concert will raise funds for Silbert, a well-known supporter of local musicians and a volunteer for many local groups, who fell ill last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey Corruption
|10 hr
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|19 hr
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|21 hr
|Joe D
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Tue
|SnowFlake
|4
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|Liz
|31
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC