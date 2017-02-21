Commuter tells lawmakers he's 'lucky to be alive' after Hoboken train crash
Sheldon Kest of Tenafly tells lawmakers what happened to him when his commuter train crashed in Hoboken on Sept. 29. Kest testified at a legislative hearing in Hackensack on Thursday.
