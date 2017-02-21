City and schools honor Black History ...

City and schools honor Black History MonthMayor recognizes two...

For Black History Month, Hoboken students have been learning about prominent African Americans past and present recently. Also, Mayor Dawn Zimmer presented proclamations honoring two citizens for their work and dedication to the community.

