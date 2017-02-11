Chefs preside at interactive dinner at Hudson Table Halifax restaurant comes to the cooking studio Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kZ1op2 Culinary studio Hudson Table and the Halifax restaurant in Hoboken are teaming up for a special interactive "Chef's Table" event on March 9. During the five-course meal, Halifax executive chef Seadon Shouse and pastry chef Stuart Marx will be cooking in the open kitchen and discuss the repast - which includes Atlantic Ocean black bass with New Jersey little neck clams and butter toffee panna cotta - with diners. Wine be will provided with each course, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.