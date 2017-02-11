Chefs preside at interactive dinner a...

Chefs preside at interactive dinner at Hudson Table

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NorthJersey.com

Chefs preside at interactive dinner at Hudson Table Halifax restaurant comes to the cooking studio Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kZ1op2 Culinary studio Hudson Table and the Halifax restaurant in Hoboken are teaming up for a special interactive "Chef's Table" event on March 9. During the five-course meal, Halifax executive chef Seadon Shouse and pastry chef Stuart Marx will be cooking in the open kitchen and discuss the repast - which includes Atlantic Ocean black bass with New Jersey little neck clams and butter toffee panna cotta - with diners. Wine be will provided with each course, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Feb 6 Pay the Phart 17
George E. Norcross Feb 6 Election Fraud 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Feb 5 Liz 31
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,817,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC