Bayonne fights for adequate school funding Makes case to Assembly committee

Superintendent Dr. Patricia McGeehan and Business Administrator Leo Smith visited the NJ Assembly's Education Committee in Hackensack on Wednesday, February 1 to present the Bayonne School District's perspective on the state's school funding formula, which the state legislature is negotiating this year. The hearing was one of four that Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto arranged when he and Senate President Steve Sweeney could not agree on a formula.

